 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints LB Demario Davis agrees to a reworked contract

Davis will now likely retire as a member of the Saints when his contract is up.

By Kyle Besson
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and veteran linebacker Demario Davis have agreed to a reworked contract adding a year to make it a two-year $17.25 million deal with $13.25 million guaranteed.

Davis came to New Orleans in 2018 and has been named an All-Pro for the last five seasons. He will now likely end his career as a Saint.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...