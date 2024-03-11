Saints LB Demario Davis agrees to a reworked contract

The New Orleans Saints and veteran linebacker Demario Davis have agreed to a reworked contract adding a year to make it a two-year $17.25 million deal with $13.25 million guaranteed.

Davis came to New Orleans in 2018 and has been named an All-Pro for the last five seasons. He will now likely end his career as a Saint.

