Former Saints DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. signs with the Texans

After the New Orleans Saints and Lonnie Johnson Jr. could not agree on a deal, he has moved on to sign with the Houston Texans, per ProFootballChase. The Texans drafted Johnson Jr. in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The #Texans are signing former #Saints’ DB Lonnie Johnson to a 1-year/$2.5M deal, per source. @Lonnie30johnson #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/sH9j4wyFqL— ProFootballChase™️ (@pfootballchase) March 11, 2024
Johnson started on the Saints’ practice squad near the beginning of this past season. Throughout the season, he impressed and made a mark on the starting special team roster. He began to make a difference on the defensive side of the ball, playing at both safety and linebacker. The Saints wanted to bring him back but unfortunately, a deal could not get done. So, Johnson moves on, and New Orleans now will look to replace him.
Loading comments...