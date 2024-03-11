Former Saints DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. signs with the Texans

After the New Orleans Saints and Lonnie Johnson Jr. could not agree on a deal, he has moved on to sign with the Houston Texans, per ProFootballChase. The Texans drafted Johnson Jr. in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Johnson started on the Saints’ practice squad near the beginning of this past season. Throughout the season, he impressed and made a mark on the starting special team roster. He began to make a difference on the defensive side of the ball, playing at both safety and linebacker. The Saints wanted to bring him back but unfortunately, a deal could not get done. So, Johnson moves on, and New Orleans now will look to replace him.