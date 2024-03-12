 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 12: Saints stay quiet as free agency opens

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints rework Davis’ contract-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints made one move today to open free agency, but it wasn’t a signing: they reworked the contract of one of their top veteran pieces.

Lonnie Johnson signs with the Texans-CSC

The long time special teamer that started to find a role in the New Orleans secondary will now play in the AFC South for a top defensive mind.

Zach Baun signing with Eagles-NOLA.com

After a breakout season where his role was clear, the former third round pick is off to the City of Brotherly Love.

