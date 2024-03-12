Fleur-de-Links, March 12: Saints stay quiet as free agency opens

The New Orleans Saints made one move today to open free agency, but it wasn’t a signing: they reworked the contract of one of their top veteran pieces.

The long time special teamer that started to find a role in the New Orleans secondary will now play in the AFC South for a top defensive mind.

After a breakout season where his role was clear, the former third round pick is off to the City of Brotherly Love.

Born to Lead



Saints agree to terms with LB Demario Davis on two-year contract ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/Shcc7DOdyk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2024

#Saints extend contract with LB Demario Davis @MattMoscona believes there is still some fuel⛽️ left in the tank for Davis at age 35



Is Davis the best defensive free agent signing ever for the Saints? pic.twitter.com/cGuvPQNTok — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) March 12, 2024