Fleur-de-Links, March 12: Saints stay quiet as free agency opens

Saints rework Davis’ contract-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints made one move today to open free agency, but it wasn’t a signing: they reworked the contract of one of their top veteran pieces.
Lonnie Johnson signs with the Texans-CSC
The long time special teamer that started to find a role in the New Orleans secondary will now play in the AFC South for a top defensive mind.
Zach Baun signing with Eagles-NOLA.com
After a breakout season where his role was clear, the former third round pick is off to the City of Brotherly Love.
Born to Lead— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2024
Saints agree to terms with LB Demario Davis on two-year contract ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/Shcc7DOdyk
#Saints extend contract with LB Demario Davis @MattMoscona believes there is still some fuel⛽️ left in the tank for Davis at age 35— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) March 12, 2024
Is Davis the best defensive free agent signing ever for the Saints? pic.twitter.com/cGuvPQNTok
The #Lions have agreed to terms with DE Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Following a year with the #Vikings, the former first-round pick of the #Saints moves elsewhere in the NFC North. pic.twitter.com/qIDilsGzth— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024
