Browns interested in QB Jameis Winston, per report

Per a report by Ben Volin with the Boston Globe, the Cleveland Browns are interested in New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston.

Some other QB buzz I'm hearing: Sam Darnold is weighing offers between the Vikings and Broncos, and the Browns are interested in Jameis Winston as a backup — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 12, 2024

Winston won the Heisman Trophy in 2013 and was drafted #1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. After spending 5 seasons in Tampa, he signed with New Orleans in 2020 as a backup to then Saints QB Drew Brees. After Brees retired, Winston took over as the starter for the 2021 season. He went 5-2 but unfortunately, Winston suffered a torn ACL injury in Week 8 against the Bucs and was placed on injured reserve on November 6th, 2021.

Winston returned in the 2022 season but suffered a back injury in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Winston played through multiple back fractures for 2 more games, but in Week 4, Andy Dalton took over as starter. Winston recovered but remained the backup for the remainder of the season.

#Browns are interested in Jameis Winston as Deshaun Watson's backup after Jacoby Brissett agreed with the #Patriots. @BenVolin first: https://t.co/sGJ5MMTpAi — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 12, 2024

On March 14th, 2023, just a week after QB Derek Carr was signed to a 4-year deal with the Saints, Winston re-signed a one-year deal as Carr’s backup.

Many Saints fans would love to see Jameis be back in the black and gold this season but if the team does not re-sign him by tomorrow, Winston will hit the market and likely be on a road out of New Orleans.