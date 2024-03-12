QB Jameis Winston to sign with the Browns

Former New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will be signing with the Cleveland Browns, per Jordan Schultz. It’s reportedly a one-year deal worth $8.7 million.

BREAKING: Free agent QB Jameis Winston is close to finalizing a 1-year deal worth up to $8.7M with the #Browns, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Winston fielded interest from multiple teams and decided this morning that he’s going to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/h7wReAN66T — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Winston, 30, drew interest from multiple teams such as the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans but decided on Cleveland. The former first-overall pick was adamant about wanting to be a starter.

Winston has a chance for more playtime with the Browns as quarterback Deshaun Watson has only started 12 games for Cleveland in the last two seasons due to suspension and injury.

