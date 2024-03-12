 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

QB Jameis Winston to sign with the Browns

Winston has been a part of New Orleans for four seasons.

By Kyle Besson
New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will be signing with the Cleveland Browns, per Jordan Schultz. It’s reportedly a one-year deal worth $8.7 million.

Winston, 30, drew interest from multiple teams such as the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans but decided on Cleveland. The former first-overall pick was adamant about wanting to be a starter.

Winston has a chance for more playtime with the Browns as quarterback Deshaun Watson has only started 12 games for Cleveland in the last two seasons due to suspension and injury.

