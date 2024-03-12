Former Saints DT Malcolm Roach to sign with the Denver Broncos

Former New Orleans Saints DT Malcolm Roach has set his sights on signing with the Denver Broncos. It is a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, per Tom Pelissero.

Former #Saints DT Malcolm Roach is signing with the #Broncos on a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/9Y5NWlv7b8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Roach went undrafted in 2020, but since day one of signing with the Saints, he has made an impact on and off the field. Roach was an outstanding run-defender when healthy, but even when injured, he was an amazing teammate.

This departure will hurt for the Saints, and finding his replacement will be paramount. The Saints’ run defense was not good when Roach was off the field, and Dennis Allen will make it a mission to improve this part of the defensive line.