Former Saints DT Malcolm Roach to sign with the Denver Broncos

Roach departs from the Saints after four seasons.

By Caleb_Yaccarino
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints DT Malcolm Roach has set his sights on signing with the Denver Broncos. It is a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, per Tom Pelissero.

Roach went undrafted in 2020, but since day one of signing with the Saints, he has made an impact on and off the field. Roach was an outstanding run-defender when healthy, but even when injured, he was an amazing teammate.

This departure will hurt for the Saints, and finding his replacement will be paramount. The Saints’ run defense was not good when Roach was off the field, and Dennis Allen will make it a mission to improve this part of the defensive line.

