DE Chase Young set to meet with Saints

Former Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young has visits set up with the New Orleans Saints, division rival Carolina Panthers, and the Tennessee Titans, per Tom Pelissero.

Free-agent pass rusher Chase Young is expected to visit the #Panthers and #Saints this week, per source.



Young, 24, was a former second-overall pick in the 2020 draft. In his four seasons, Young has accumulated 16.5 sacks in 43 games.

The Saints are seeking help at the pass rush position after placing bottom-five in 2023 for team sacks. Other than breakout DE Carl Granderson, no Saints defensive linemen had more than five sacks during the 2023 season.

New Orleans is currently sitting at around $1M over the cap.

