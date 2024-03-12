 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DE Chase Young set to meet with Saints

The 24 year old will also visit with the Panthers and Titans.

By Kyle Besson
/ new
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Former Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young has visits set up with the New Orleans Saints, division rival Carolina Panthers, and the Tennessee Titans, per Tom Pelissero.

Young, 24, was a former second-overall pick in the 2020 draft. In his four seasons, Young has accumulated 16.5 sacks in 43 games.

The Saints are seeking help at the pass rush position after placing bottom-five in 2023 for team sacks. Other than breakout DE Carl Granderson, no Saints defensive linemen had more than five sacks during the 2023 season.

New Orleans is currently sitting at around $1M over the cap.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...