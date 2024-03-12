Saints agree to a deal with former Chiefs LB Willie Gay

The New Orleans Saints make their first signing of free agency, agreeing to a one-year deal with former Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay. The deal is worth up to $5 million with $3 million guaranteed at signing.

Gay finished the 2023 season with 58 total tackles (44 solo), a sack, a force fumble and an interception. Gay has also been a reliable piece for the Chiefs the defense playing in 57 games over his 4-year career. The Saints now get to add some much-needed depth to their linebacker room.