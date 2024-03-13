Saints get above the salary cap line

The New Orleans Saints have successfully played the cap space game once again.

A day before the team needed to be under the compliance line, they made it into the black and were even able to make a free-agent signing.

According to multiple reports, the Saints have signed linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5 million.

Saints agree to terms with LB Willie Gay on a one-year deal worth a max of $5 million. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/PxcgIhxCzv — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2024

After the signing of Gay, New Orleans has $932,058 in cap space, according to OverTheCap.

After the cap deadline, the rules for being over can be different and it feels like the Saints will make some bigger moves then to fill positions of need.

There are currently four NFL teams that are still over $50 million in cap space, including:

Titans: $75.4 M

Commanders: $74.9 M

Patriots: $69.2 M

Bears: $57.6 M

The Black and Gold have become masters of the cap space game. Every offseason, it feels like the Saints are at least $75M over the cap and have to restructure several deals to get below the line and this offseason was no different. Mickey Loomis and his staff restructured Derek Carr, Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu, and others in order to get that cap number complaint before the start of the new league year, March 13th.

With the draft six weeks away and free agency in full swing, keep an eye on the Saints and the potential moves that could be made to bring players in and move on from certain players during what looks to be a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @MiguezMatt for more!