Fleur-de-Links, March 13: Saints sign Willie Gay

Saints sign Willie Gay-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with the 26-year-old linebacker who won a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Saints to meet with Chase Young-CSC
The former 2nd overall pick who has yet to find a perfect fit is back on the free agent market and looking for the right opportunity. Could it be in the Big Easy?
Jameis Winston signs with Browns-CSC
The Cleveland Browns were looking for a veteran QB to backup Deshaun Watson. They have found what they were looking for in the former Rookie of the Year.
#Saints previous backup QB Jameis Winston signs a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns@MussoMatthew questions if this decision had anything to do with the last play of the season pic.twitter.com/xhqeGJu4mC— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) March 13, 2024
New episode of Locked On #Saints is already out on audio and premiering on YouTube soon! Will post link to video when all's done uploading, but you can find the audio here:https://t.co/23SPuZfWMb— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 13, 2024
BREAKING: Free agent LB Willie Gay Jr. plans to sign a 1-year deal with the #Saints worth up to $5M, sources tell @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024
The 2x Super Bowl champ played a pivotal role for Kansas City’s defense during the past four seasons. pic.twitter.com/790GsaTHCr
