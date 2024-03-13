Fleur-de-Links, March 13: Saints sign Willie Gay

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with the 26-year-old linebacker who won a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former 2nd overall pick who has yet to find a perfect fit is back on the free agent market and looking for the right opportunity. Could it be in the Big Easy?

The Cleveland Browns were looking for a veteran QB to backup Deshaun Watson. They have found what they were looking for in the former Rookie of the Year.

#Saints previous backup QB Jameis Winston signs a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns

