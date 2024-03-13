 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 13: Saints sign Willie Gay

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Saints sign Willie Gay-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with the 26-year-old linebacker who won a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saints to meet with Chase Young-CSC

The former 2nd overall pick who has yet to find a perfect fit is back on the free agent market and looking for the right opportunity. Could it be in the Big Easy?

Jameis Winston signs with Browns-CSC

The Cleveland Browns were looking for a veteran QB to backup Deshaun Watson. They have found what they were looking for in the former Rookie of the Year.

