Saints have released S Marcus Maye

The New Orleans Saints have officially released safety Marcus Maye. This does not come as a surprise, as it was reported late last month that he would be released. The move saves the Saints a little over $1.4M in cap space.

The Saints signed Maye in 2022 to a three-year deal worth $28.5 million but his time in New Orleans has been plagued with injuries. In September 2023, Maye was suspended for 3 games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was placed on injured reserve on December 6th, 2023, with a shoulder injury. During his 2 seasons in New Orleans, Maye played just 17 games for 97 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 sack.