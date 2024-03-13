Saints and RT Ryan Ramczyk agree to a contract restructure

In a reworked deal, the New Orleans Saints and RT Ryan Ramczyk reached common ground and renegotiated his contract. This new deal would give him a $6.5M guarantee in 2024 as reported by Field Yates on X. Ramczyk’s cap number was $27.025M prior to this, but this restructuring deal will create some cap savings for New Orleans despite his injuries.

The Saints and RT Ryan Ramczyk agreed to a reworked contract that guarantees him $6.5M in 2024 (he previously had no remaining guarantees), with significant upside available as well.



Following a series of several knee injuries over the past few years, Ramczyk entered the offseason facing significant uncertainty. As a foundational member of the Saints’ offense since his selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he has earned Associated Press All-Pro honors for three consecutive years (2018-20).

Ramczyk is expected to be on track for training camp in July after his recent knee surgery. According to Nick Underhill, Ramczyk’s base salary will drop to vet minimum and the rest of the $6.5 million will be converted to a signing bonus.

Ramczyk's base salary drops to vet minimum. Rest of the $6.5 million guaranteed converted. Can earn a lot back in a 2025 escalator

This was one of Saints’ last big contracts (5yr/$96 million) for the front office to address. $11.8 million could have been freed up in 2024 with a typical restructure. However, his cap would have hit close to $30 million in 2025 as explained below.