Potential free agent replacements for QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s tenure in New Orleans was a fun and confusing experience that has unfortunately come to a close. With his departure comes a serious need for a backup quarterback in case of another Derek Carr injury.

It should be noted that free agency is not the only option the New Orleans Saints have at finding a backup. The Saints could promote third-stringer Jake Haener to the backup spot or draft a quarterback in April. Both options have their risks and benefits.

If the Saints elect to find a backup through free agency, here are five options that could fit the bill.

Ryan Tannehill

Before 2023, the 35-year-old Tannehill was the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans for four seasons. Through ups and downs, Tannehill was a decent starting quarterback, but his next stop will probably be as a backup.

Of the quarterbacks on this list, Tannehill may be the safest option but would come with a price. His previous contract with Tennessee was a whopping four-year, $118 million deal. Don’t expect that type of money again for Tannehill but expect a higher price than most of the free agent quarterbacks on the market.

Tyler Huntley from Utah was DEALING tonight.



16/18 for 109 yards and TD. 110.4 QB Rating

pic.twitter.com/FVtsLf2wlK — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) August 12, 2022

Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley served admirably as the Baltimore Ravens’ backup and started during several Lamar Jackson injuries. The former Utah Ute could be an excellent replacement for Winston and still has room to improve at 26-years-old.

The Ravens may still re-sign Huntley as the free agency frenzy continues, but if Mickey Loomis wants a more agile, dual-threat backup, then Huntley may be the move.

Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns appear to not be resigning Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco after his magical run last season. The 39-year-old won the Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2023, but he now needs a new team.

Although his 2023 stint was very impressive, Flacco may have difficulty repeating his magic once again. However, he’s an experienced and level-headed backup that would probably agree to an inexpensive one-year deal.

Of course he did: Joe Flacco with a 51-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper and the Browns are about to tie it up against Chicago.#elite



pic.twitter.com/auskJt5aZZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 17, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is searching for a new team after a tumultuous tenure in Las Vegas. He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday alongside receiver Hunter Renfrow, another potential free agent for the Saints.

Like Tannehill and Flacco, Garoppolo would mean adding an experienced backup that offers insurance in the case of a Carr injury. However, Garoppolo may not be the best cultural fit, especially considering the personality of the previous New Orleans backup QB.

Joshua Dobbs

Like Flacco, no one was expecting Josh Dobbs to start an NFL game this season. He ended up playing five games for Minnesota and outperformed expectations, but not quite enough to earn a starting role.

Although there are plenty of questions surrounding his talent, Dobbs may be a reasonable backup quarterback option, especially if he has more time to mesh. Remember when he first arrived in Minnesota and was still earning the playbook mid-game?

Others: Easton Stick, Blaine Gabbert, Carson Wentz, Mason Rudolph, AJ McCarron