Potential free agent replacements for Marcus Maye

NFL free agency is officially underway, and so far, the New Orleans Saints have made just one signing, inking a one-year deal with former Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay. However, even though they’ve been quiet in terms of signing players doesn’t mean they haven’t made some moves to indicate future signings.

The Saints have continued to move money around and now find themselves with 15 million dollars to spend (could get up to 30+ after some more restructures). They have a few positions of need after the first couple days of free agency, one of which is replacing Marcus Maye at safety.

Today, we’re going to take a look at some of the safeties still left on the market and get an idea of who the Saints could bring in to help out with the backend of their defense in 2024.

Justin Simmons

The first guy we’re going to look at is Justin Simmons. The former Denver Bronco was released in a surprising move about a week ago. Simmons is probably the biggest safety name on the market and would cost the Saints a pretty penny, but if they’re willing to spend on a safety, Simmons is the one they should target.

The former Bronco was awarded Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and has been one of the best in the business since he was drafted by Denver in 2016. Over eight seasons, Simmons has amassed 476 tackles, five forced fumbles, 30 interceptions (four seasons with 4+) and 30 pass breakups. Not only has he been efficient, but he’s very versatile, playing 1,000+ snaps in the box, at free safety and in the slot.

Simmons would be a home run signing for the Saints, but we’ll see if they’re willing to spend top dollar on a safety.

Quandre Diggs

Another veteran safety the Saints could bring in to replace Marcus Maye is former Seattle Seahawks S, Quandre Diggs.

Diggs is a nine-year vet who’s been a really nice piece in the backend of Seattle's defense since he was traded there in 2019. In his career, he’s totaled 24 interceptions and 26 pass breakups, with 20 of those interceptions coming in the last four seasons. He’s also been a pretty sure tackler since arriving in Seattle, totaling 334 tackles while missing 45 (13%).

While Diggs isn’t on the same tier as Simmons, he’s still a proven veteran who would come with a cheaper price tag. Pairing him with Tyrann Mathieu would form a very formidable safety duo in the Bayou.

Vonn Bell

Finally, the third option for the Saints could look to add is Vonn Bell. The former Saint has spent the last four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers, and he’s really become a much better player since he left New Orleans.

In four seasons with the Saints, Bell started 45 games, totaling one interception and 14 pass breakups. In four seasons outside of New Orleans, Bell has started 61 games while intercepting six passes and breaking up 23 more.

Vonn Bell has played 122 games in the regular season.



His first 61 games, all with the Saints: 1 INT, 14 PBU in 45 starts



His last 61 games, all with the Bengals and Panthers: 6 INTs, 23 PBU in 61 starts — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) March 11, 2024

Bell would be the cheapest of the three options and already has connections to New Orleans. He’s worked with Dennis Allen and some of the older guys still on this roster, so I think it could make a lot of sense for the two to have a reunion in 2024.