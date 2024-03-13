Andrus Peat becomes a free agent after not re-signing with the Saints

Despite being drafted by the New Orleans Saints nine years ago; guard Andrus Peat might not play for the Saints 2024. Peat and the Saints couldn’t reach an agreement before Wednesday’s deadline, so it will cost New Orleans just over $13M for Peat to hit the market and exercise his chance to get a new NFL contract.

Andrus Peat is officially listed as a free agent, so the Saints will take on his $13 million dead money hit — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 13, 2024

This time last year, things were not looking good for Peat. Over the summer, he got demoted to the third-string offensive line after accepting a pay cut in the spring. Then after some hurdles, Peat was moved back to his college position when they were left short-handed due to Trevor Penning’s slow progress at left tackle.

Due to the lack of an agreement and not meeting the deadline, this won’t affect the team’s salary cap situation or their cap space estimate (more than $15 million). These calculations already took Peat’s cap hit into account.