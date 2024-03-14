The impact of losing LB Zack Baun

Yesterday ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced on Twitter/X that LB Zack Baun plans to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s unclear what the details of his contract with Philidelphia is, but with him being signed on day one of free agency might indicate that his contract might be higher than some might think. If he ends up getting a big payday from the Eagles, then good for him, but I’m glad the New Orleans Saints didn’t give him a significant amount of money. This past year was the first time that he managed to gain any steam, which doesn’t immediately grant a big payday.

Baun was finally being used as a linebacker coming off the edge - which is what he did in Wisconsin - and filled the need for an undersized rusher there. With him gone, the priority for an athletic edge rusher increases. I think heading into free agency, New Orleans should do all it can to get the notable available edge rushers like Danielle Hunter and Chase Young to come to the team.

There’s also the NFL Draft, my favorite time of the year. This is a real opportunity to find some stars, especially with the talent that this year’s defensive end class brings to the table. Names like Jared Verse or Laiatu Latu could very well be called on draft night.

With Baun leaving, it pushes the defensive line needs even more to the front of the line. This upcoming off-season is crucial in determining its future.