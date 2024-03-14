CSC Poll Results: What is your favorite Michael Thomas moment?

In this week's CSC poll question, we asked readers what their favorite Michael Thomas moment:

After 154 votes, Thomas breaking the all-time record for receptions in a season has won. In 2019, Thomas caught 149 passes, breaking Marvin Harrison’s record of 144. Thomas was dominant all year, as he also set the team record for receiving yards in a single season with 1,725. The start to Thomas’s career would be historic, as 2019 would be the culmination of a career that resulted in more receptions through his first five seasons than anyone who came before in the history of the NFL.

Coming in second was Thomas’s game clinching catch against the Rams in 2018. This 72-yard catch and run sealed a New Orleans Saints win over the undefeated Rams, which was followed by Thomas pulling a cell phone out from under the goal post in an homage to Joe Horn’s famous end zone celebration.

Now that Thomas has been released by the New Orleans Saints, it’s time to look back and remember just how dominant a player Thomas was before his unfortunate injuries the last few seasons. Thomas will always be a legend in New Orleans for the brilliant start to his career, and we wish him the best wherever he may land.

