Fleur-de-Links, March 14: Saints looking to free up more cap space

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Saints looking to create more cap room-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints agreed with Ryan Ramcyzk to restructure his contract Wednesday, saving the team nearly $20 million in cap space.

Andrus Peat now a free agent-CSC

After the best season of his career, Peat didn’t resign with the Black and Gold and is now available to go elsewhere.

Saints officially sign Gay, Prentice-ESPN Southwest Louisiana

Getting a 26-year-old linebacker on the open market is never a bad thing. It’s even better when he’s a two-time Super Bowl champ.

