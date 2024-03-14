Saints to sign QB Nathan Peterman

The New Orleans Saints are signing QB Nathan Peterman, per Nick Underhill

Peterman, 29, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Peterman backed up current Saints quarterback Derek Carr when he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and was recently the backup for Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears before being released.

