 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints to sign QB Nathan Peterman

Peterman has spent time with the Bills, Raiders, and Bears

By Kyle Besson
/ new
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are signing QB Nathan Peterman, per Nick Underhill

Peterman, 29, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Peterman backed up current Saints quarterback Derek Carr when he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and was recently the backup for Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears before being released.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...