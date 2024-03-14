DE Chase Young scheduled to visit the Saints on Friday

As it was reported earlier this week, that Chase Young would be visiting the New Orleans Saints sometime during this week or next. Today, it was officially confirmed that Young will be visiting the Saints this Friday per Nick Underhill.

Defensive end Chase Young is scheduled to visit the Saints on Friday, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 14, 2024

Young recently visited the Carolina Panthers this week but left without a deal. Since then, they’ve brought in edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney which could mean that both sides are looking elsewhere. Young is expected to visit the Tennessee Titans sometime next week as well, who have a ton of cap space. The Saints will likely have to sell Young on the talent of the roster to try to lure him into a deal.

But we’ll see what happens in the coming days but hopefully both sides can reach a deal during the visit.