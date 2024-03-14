 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DE Chase Young scheduled to visit the Saints on Friday

Young left Carolina without a deal and is also expected to visit Titans.

By Lucas Loffredo
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

As it was reported earlier this week, that Chase Young would be visiting the New Orleans Saints sometime during this week or next. Today, it was officially confirmed that Young will be visiting the Saints this Friday per Nick Underhill.

Young recently visited the Carolina Panthers this week but left without a deal. Since then, they’ve brought in edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney which could mean that both sides are looking elsewhere. Young is expected to visit the Tennessee Titans sometime next week as well, who have a ton of cap space. The Saints will likely have to sell Young on the talent of the roster to try to lure him into a deal.

But we’ll see what happens in the coming days but hopefully both sides can reach a deal during the visit.

