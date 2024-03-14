Saints to sign WR Cedrick Wilson

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in some free agent receiver help through former Miami Dolphins receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Former Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson reached agreement with the Saints on a 2-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

The 29-year-old Wilson comes to New Orleans after a five-year career with both the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. Wilson was drafted by the Cowboys in 2019 out of Boise State and is originally from Memphis, Tenn.

Wilson played 15 games for the Dolphins in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Last season, he had 22 receptions, 296 yards and three touchdowns. His best season by far was with Dallas in 2021 where he made 45 receptions, 602 yards, and six touchdowns.

Wilson may be the missing wide receiver that fans have speculated would be signed soon. Fans speculated a reunion between Derek Carr and former Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow, but perhaps Wilson best fits the bill.

Although the full details of his contract are currently unknown, Wilson reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with New Orleans.