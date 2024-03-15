Former Saints CB Isaac Yiadom visiting other teams

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former New Orleans Saints cornerback, Isaac Yiadom has a visit scheduled with the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Though nothing else is officially scheduled, Fowler notes there are other teams showing interest as well.

The interest from other teams comes as no surprise after Yiadom had the best season of his career in 2023. He snatched his 2nd career interception, as well as logged 14 total passes defended, and led the NFL in forced incompletion percentage of corners that took at least 300 coverage snaps. He has exploded in his position over the last season and would definitely be a loss for the Saints.

The visits don’t necessarily mean that Yiadom will leave the Saints. He could just be testing the waters and feeling out the market ahead of signing a deal with the Saints. However, an exit from Yiadom could potentially mean a deal reached with Saints starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore. What do you think is to come for the Saints cornerback situation?