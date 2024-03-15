Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints sign Cedrick Wilson

The New Orleans Saints felt like they needed depth at the wide receiver spot and now they have it with the former Dolphins wideout.

A quarterback who has struggled during his career, Peterman will provide an opportunity to groom Jake Haener into the backup.

The former #2 overall pick has struggled to break out early on in his career and now that he is looking for his third home, could the Black and Gold be the best fit?

#Saints WR corps for 2024 after signing Cedrick Wilson Jr.:



WR1: Chris Olave

WR2: Rashid Shaheed

WR3: A.T. Perry

WR4: Cedrick Wilson Jr.

WR5: TBD

(practice squad gap)

WR6: TBD

WR7: TBD

(training camp roster gap)

WR8: TBD

WR9: TBD

WR10: TBD

WR11: TBD

WR12: TBD

WR13: TBD — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) March 15, 2024

OTD in 2006: The #Saints inked Drew Brees to a six-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/C3bCZLi52T — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2024