Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints sign Cedrick Wilson

Saints sign Cedrick Wilson-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints felt like they needed depth at the wide receiver spot and now they have it with the former Dolphins wideout.
Saints sign Nathan Peterman-CSC
A quarterback who has struggled during his career, Peterman will provide an opportunity to groom Jake Haener into the backup.
Chase Young to visit Friday-CSC
The former #2 overall pick has struggled to break out early on in his career and now that he is looking for his third home, could the Black and Gold be the best fit?
#Saints WR corps for 2024 after signing Cedrick Wilson Jr.:— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) March 15, 2024
WR1: Chris Olave
WR2: Rashid Shaheed
WR3: A.T. Perry
WR4: Cedrick Wilson Jr.
WR5: TBD
(practice squad gap)
WR6: TBD
WR7: TBD
(training camp roster gap)
WR8: TBD
WR9: TBD
WR10: TBD
WR11: TBD
WR12: TBD
WR13: TBD
OTD in 2006: The #Saints inked Drew Brees to a six-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/C3bCZLi52T— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2024
More on the #Saints signing of veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who had some nice momentum early in his career. That is, until he found his way to Miami and behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, via @SaintsNews https://t.co/SDgv70ZbhF— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 15, 2024
Loading comments...