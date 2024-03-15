 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints sign Cedrick Wilson

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Saints sign Cedrick Wilson-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints felt like they needed depth at the wide receiver spot and now they have it with the former Dolphins wideout.

Saints sign Nathan Peterman-CSC

A quarterback who has struggled during his career, Peterman will provide an opportunity to groom Jake Haener into the backup.

Chase Young to visit Friday-CSC

The former #2 overall pick has struggled to break out early on in his career and now that he is looking for his third home, could the Black and Gold be the best fit?

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...