Highlights from Willie Gay’s first press conference as a Saint

Willie Gay had his first meeting with local media since joining the New Orleans Saints on Thursday afternoon over Zoom. Here were some of the highlights:

When asked what went into his decision-making process to sign with the Saints:

The best part is it’s a great team in my opinion, you know the defense has always looked good, and you know you have my guy Todd Grantham over there as the D-line coach, Tyrann Mathieu, Khalen Saunders, Jonathan Abram, my college teammate, you know, T.K. [Tanoh Kpassagnon] you know, he was there with the Chiefs my rookie year. So I got guys that I've known over the past four years that's there so they could tell me all the good things about the city about the team you know. That really played a big role, having people over there that knew me already, that could vouch for me if needs be, so I'm looking forward to just getting over there with those guys.

Gay was asked how he feels about his fit with the defense:

I feel pretty good about it, they have two great linebackers of course, Pete [Werner] going into year four, he’s been playing amazing, I've been watching Pete since we were both young bucks, I was in year two I think he was in his rookie year. And of course Demario [Davis] man, Mississippi guy, Brandon, Mississippi, I’ve been watching Demario since 8th grade, so just to be able to be on the field with those guys whenever, I know I got to earn my stripes whatever position it may be, however many reps it may be, I just wanna go out there and work for it but I'm excited for the opportunity even to just have a chance to be on the team with a great defense with a great defensive scheme like this one.

When asked if he fits with players like Tyrann Mathieu and many others on the Saints who have a lot of hype and a lot of juice with them:

Yeah man I’m going to turn it up a notch for you for sure. I know everyone got that hype guy but I’m the juice man for a reason baby, we gonna see.

When asked what aspect of his game he is most excited to bring to the Saints defense:

There’s nothing on the field I can’t do. I’m not a perfect player, I never say that, but when I’m out there I feel like I'm the fastest out there, I can cover, I can tackle. Do I make all of em? No. Am I gonna make every interception? No. But you got a guy that's gonna go 110% every play, giving it his all whether its blitzing or coverage, I feel like I can do it all, and to be here and have an opportunity to showcase that is something I'm looking forward to.

When asked if he thinks there is a chance he, Demario Davis and Pete Werner are all on the field at the same time or if he will be competing for snaps with them:

I mean of course we’ll be competing for snaps you know, it happened to me last year in the fourth year of my contract. Not to take food off anyone else’s plate you know, but you just want to get in and get to the point where you’re playing, me personally, more than I was last year. I actually wanna get out there and be able to show what I can do any way that’s possible. With us three on the field I honestly feel like, we had a good room with the Chiefs, but with Demario and Pete I feel like we can make something happen.

When asked what the art of being able to handle mobile quarterbacks is and that his ability to do so would be music to some people’s ears in New Orleans:

You know we used to play a game called scared to pick it up, anyone who picked the ball up they would run all over the field like chickens with their heads cut off, and I was always the one that would track them down and get the ball out of their hands. Like that’s kinda how I look at it, you have no specific assignment other than watch the QB, if he escapes, go get him. You don't have to look backwards, you don't have to drop, you have one assignment, go headhunt the QB. That’s the easiest thing for a guy like me to do. I love to run sideline to sideline anyway, so if you tell me to just float over the ball and if he tries to escape go get em, oh man, it's gonna be a good day.

You can watch the full interview here courtesy of the New Orleans Saints on YouTube.

