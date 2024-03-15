Saints OT James Hurst agrees to a reworked contract

The New Orleans Saints and offensive tackle James Hurst have agreed to a reworked contract. The terms of Hurst’s new deal will lower his base salary from $3 million to $1.2 million with a $1.5 million roster bonus. The move will also lower his cap hit from $6.5 million to $2.971 million giving the Saints some more breathing room against the cap.

Hurst first signed with the Saints in May 2020. In March 2021, he signed a three-year contract extension. During his 4 seasons in New Orleans, Hurst has proved how valuable his versatility is playing at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle in a total of 60 games with 51 starts.

According to Over the Cap, the Saints had just over $15 million available prior to Hurst new deal.