CB Isaac Yiadom is on his way to the Golden State

Yesterday on X (formally known as Twitter), Isaac Yiadom’s agent AJ Vaynerchuk announced that the cornerback would be signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. It’s unclear how much San Francisco will be paying Yiadom.

Excited for our guy Isaac Yiadom agreeing to a 1 year deal with the San Francisco 49ers #vaynersports pic.twitter.com/H5Pic3fKrV — AJ Vaynerchuk (@ajv) March 15, 2024

Isaac Yiadom is a huge loss for the New Orleans Saints. He’s been a journeyman for most of his career, until signing to the Saints practice squad during the 2022 season. This past season would be his best since 2020, as he was elevated from the practice squad due to cornerback Marshon Lattimore missing time due to an ankle injury. He would play in five games and earn 37 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and a single interception.

The cornerback room is already shaky with the uncertainty of Lattimore returning to the Saints. His departure is causing the cloud of uncertainty to grow in the cornerback room, which makes these next few weeks leading up to the draft hold even more significance.