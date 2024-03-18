Free Agency Player Profile: Dalton Risner

The New Orleans Saints have had a slower start to free agency, but more signings remain. This year, the Saints’ signings have been cheap deals that allow them only to spend a little of their cap space. If this is the pattern for the rest of NFL free agency, then Dalton Risner will be the perfect signing for the team.

In round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos drafted Dalton Risner. Risner had an up-and-down time in Denver, and after four seasons, the team allowed him to walk in free agency. In 2023, the Vikings signed Risner, and he again had an up-and-down season. However, he has shown a lot of promise in the run-and-pass game.

The Saints’ current offensive line is below average, with many questions. After letting Andrus Peat leave the team, the guard position has become an even bigger need in free agency. Although Risner might not be a guaranteed answer, he can provide needed support. Risner will not be signed for a lot of money, which follows what the Saints are doing this offseason. The Saints should take a flier on a guard that has the potential to fill a hole on the offensive line. If this signing does not work, it is fine because it is a cheap deal, but if it works out, you just found a starter on a cheap deal.

On March 12th, near the beginning of free agency, Risner took to social media and questioned why he was not being signed.

Just In case anyone was wondering… I’ve started 73 games over 5 years in the league… missing only 4 games due to injury… earning the starting spot amongst 3 different coaching staffs… I’ve never asked for a bag, simply just a starting guard contract. — Dalton Risner (@Dalton_Risner66) March 12, 2024

Risner defended himself by saying that he has shown a good health record, has earned the starting spot in three different coaching staffs, and is not asking for a lot of money. An overwhelming amount of support from Vikings fans and reporters emphasized his tweet. Risner was looked at as an amazing culture/locker-room presence, which also showed an impact on the field. These are all traits that the Saints are looking for in a player. If the team wants a better culture and a player who can improve the offensive line, they should look at signing Dalton Risner.