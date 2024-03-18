Fleur-de-Links, March 18: Saints could’ve traded for Justin Fields

Should the Saints have gotten Fields-Yahoo Sports
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of late-round draft picks for next month’s draft and could’ve acquired the former first-round pick. Should they have? Did the Saints miss out?
Why the Saints haven't been active in FA-NOLA.com
The Black and Gold have quietly maneuvered this free agency period. Could they be building towards a move, or do they feel like they have what they need?
Isaac Yiadom signing with 49ers-Canal St Chronicles
The former Saints corner made quite the impression this season and now has a new home for the upcoming 2024 season.
Welcome home to the St. Aug alum, Stanley Morgan! ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2024
️ https://t.co/pH71l08xCd pic.twitter.com/Po6pmcjPnx
Alvin Kamara has spent a lot of time these past few days doing work in Liberia, where his mom is from. You can see more of what he's doing on his IG page. https://t.co/QMhCczjE7M— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) March 17, 2024
