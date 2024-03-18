 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 18: Saints could’ve traded for Justin Fields

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Should the Saints have gotten Fields-Yahoo Sports

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of late-round draft picks for next month’s draft and could’ve acquired the former first-round pick. Should they have? Did the Saints miss out?

Why the Saints haven't been active in FA-NOLA.com

The Black and Gold have quietly maneuvered this free agency period. Could they be building towards a move, or do they feel like they have what they need?

Isaac Yiadom signing with 49ers-Canal St Chronicles

The former Saints corner made quite the impression this season and now has a new home for the upcoming 2024 season.

