Former Saints guard Andrus Peat to visit Titans

Former New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is set to visit the Tennessee Titans today.

#Saints veteran free agent guard Andrus Peat, who has started 102 games in New Orleans since 2015, is visiting the #Titans today, source said. They've already made a couple OL additions, perhaps another? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

Peat has been a member of the Saints offensive line since 2015 but has struggled with injuries, as he never played a full season.

The Saints appear to be doing a soft reset and look to be ok with moving on from their veteran left guard. Along with being connected to some offensive linemen in free agency, New Orleans drafted OL Nick Saldiveri as the first pick of the first round in 2023 and hopes he can develop as a starter for them.

