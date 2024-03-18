DE Chase Young to visit Saints on Monday

Former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will be visiting the New Orleans Saints on Monday, per Nick Underhill.

Chase Young's visit with the Saints is happening today, I'm told. The pass rusher had to reschedule it last week, but he is at the facility today. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 18, 2024

Young was supposed to visit the Saints a week prior, but the meeting had to be rescheduled.

The 24-year-old pass rusher previously visited the Carolina Panthers and is set to visit the Tennessee Titans this week. After leaving his visit with Carolina, the Panthers have since signed two edge rushers and may be out of the run for Young.

New Orleans has shied away from the aggressive free agency style that they're used to and looks as if they're doing a soft reset, but a young pass rusher such as Young can have an immediate impact on what has been a lackluster pass rush in recent years.

