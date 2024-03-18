DE Chase Young to sign with Saints

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the New Orleans Saints are expected to sign defensive end Chase Young. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $13 million.

Chase Young previously spent the latter half of last season with the 49ers, being traded to San Francisco from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 season. He was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He’s had an up-and-down career, and that could very well be due to injuries. In 2021, he tore his ACL, and the severity of the injury caused Young to have an extended recovery time. So far in his five-year career he’s played in 43 games and notched 100 total tackles, 16.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles. Young is still a young elite talent, making this a great signing for the Saints.