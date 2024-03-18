 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints expected to sign former Vikings G/T Oli Udoh to a 1-year deal, per report

New Orleans adds some needed depth on the offensive line.

By Lucas Loffredo
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Viking G/T Oli Udoh to a 1-year deal, per report

Udoh started 18 games for the Minnesota Vikings over a 5-year period after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2021, he started 16 games allowing only one sack that season. This would be the same season where new OC Klint Kubiak spent his lone year calling plays for the Vikings. A little familiarity there.

Saints will likely look to invest more at this spot in the coming weeks and likely early in the draft as well.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...