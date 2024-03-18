Saints expected to sign former Vikings G/T Oli Udoh to a 1-year deal, per report

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Viking G/T Oli Udoh to a 1-year deal, per report

He has 18 career starts. pic.twitter.com/gDs4Jgh9MJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2024

Udoh started 18 games for the Minnesota Vikings over a 5-year period after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2021, he started 16 games allowing only one sack that season. This would be the same season where new OC Klint Kubiak spent his lone year calling plays for the Vikings. A little familiarity there.

Saints will likely look to invest more at this spot in the coming weeks and likely early in the draft as well.