Player Profile: WR Stanley Morgan

New Orleans native, Stanley Morgan reached a deal with the Saints last Friday according to New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis. Morgan attended St. Augustine High School in New Orleans and his mother is still a New Orleans resident. This will be coming home for Morgan.

After high school, Morgan went on to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers for four seasons where he had a huge college career. He was named second-team All-Big Ten the 2017 and 2018 seasons and break numerous school records including- career receptions (189), career receiving yards (2,747), and consecutive games with a reception (38).

Even with huge college numbers, Morgan went undrafted in 2019, but was signed after the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He played for the Bengals from 2019 through 2023. He played in 51 games during his time with the Bengals and logged 5 total receptions for 29 yards, 2 kick returns for 22 yards, and 20 defensive yards. Morgan became a free agent at the end of the 2023-2024 season and the Saints have signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024-2025 season.

Welcome home, Stanley! New Orleans is happy to have you back!