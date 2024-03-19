How Chase Young instantly improves the Saints’ pass rush

Looks like the New Orleans Saints are all-in on investing in the pass rush and preparing for a bountiful future of Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield sacks.

On Monday, it was reported that the Saints would be signing defensive end Chase Young on a one-year, $13 million deal. Young has played four seasons in the NFL and was a free agent after half a season with the San Francisco 49ers.

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Chase Young is expected to get a deal with the #Saints, sources tell @BleacherReport.



A big time talent finds a new home. pic.twitter.com/TyDWUNIfs0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

Young is another element of the pass rush rebuild that began last season with the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Saints drafted DT Brian Bresee and DE Isaiah Foskey. This offseason, the Saints have signed LB Willie Gay and DE Chase Young, two of the league’s top free agent pass rushers.

But what does Chase Young specifically add to the team’s pass rush in 2024?

First off, let’s address the lackluster pass rush last season. The Saints had a pass rush win rate of 32%, which was second worst in the league. The top-ranked team was the Dallas Cowboys with 59%.

The team recorded a total of 34 sacks throughout the season (T-29th). There were some bright moments for the past rush season, such as the 24-6 win against the New York Giants, but it was largely inconsistent and ineffective.

The best pass rusher last season was Carl Granderson, who appears to be earning every penny of his four-year, $52 million contract. Outside of Granderson, there were some personnel issues on the line, especially at defensive end. Through a combination of inexperience and injuries, consistency was a serious issue.

Saints have invested heavily in their pass rush.



With Chase Young on board, they have 3 former 1st-round picks (Young, Cam Jordan & Payton Turner) & a 2nd-rounder (Isaiah Foskey) to go with former UDFA Carl Granderson. Granderson signed a 4-year, $52 million deal last season. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 18, 2024

Young enters the Saints defensive line with some injury baggage himself. He tore his ACL in November 2021 and did not return until late December 2022. Last season, he was traded mid-way through the season to San Francisco and never truly grew into his role. To be fair, he was competing for sacks with Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

Young’s only healthy and single-team season came back in 2020 with the Washington Commanders. In that season, the rookie had 32 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and 7.5 sacks.

Regardless of his past injury issues, one thing is clear: Young adds an immediate boost to the New Orleans pass rush.

With Granderson at right defensive end, Young will likely take the starting spot at left defensive end in front of Cam Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Although both may be solid edge rushers, Young is a clear improvement from either LDE in 2023. Cam Jordan, a player that Young specifically mentioned he wanted to play alongside, could share snaps with Young and create the league’s best duo at LDE in 2024.

Young has experienced serious turbulence in his career since 2020, and he’s flocked to New Orleans for a fresh start. When healthy, Young is still an elite edge rusher who objectively adds a pass-rushing threat.

CHASE YOUNG SACKS MAHOMES pic.twitter.com/13bIkgTtKr — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

I mean, the guy was getting to Patrick Mahomes in 2.8 seconds in the Super Bowl last month.

What are your thoughts on the signing of Chase Young? Let us know in the comments below!