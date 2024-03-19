Fleur-de-Links, March 19: Chase Young is a Saint

Chase Young signs with the Saints-Canal St Chronicles
The former #2 pick has struggled with injuries throughout his young career. Will the New Orleans Saints become a new home for the edge rusher?
Done Deal ✍️#Saints | @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/xZLyONqgWs— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 18, 2024
The #Saints defense is LOADED:— Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) March 18, 2024
DE- Cam Jordan
DT- Khalen Saunders
DT- Bryan Bresee
DE- Carl Granderson
DE- Chase Young
LB- Demario Davis
LB- Willie Gay
LB- Pete Werner
CB- Marshon Lattimore
CB- Paulson Adebo
CB- Alontae Taylor
S- Tyrann Mathieu
S- Jordan Howden
pic.twitter.com/SSDiGNDcKr
