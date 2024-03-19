 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 19: Chase Young is a Saint

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young signs with the Saints-Canal St Chronicles

The former #2 pick has struggled with injuries throughout his young career. Will the New Orleans Saints become a new home for the edge rusher?

Andrus Peat visiting with Titans-CSC

After the best year of his career, could the offensive lineman be departing New Orleans?

Saints FA Tracker-CSC

It was a good day of updates in the Big Easy. Could the Black and Gold be looking to make more moves?

Mock Draft Monday-New Orleans Saints

The NFL Draft is a little more than a month away, so here’s a look at the major mock drafts.

