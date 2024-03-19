 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints DE Chase Young to have neck procedure, expected to be sidelined into training camp

The new Saints DE is having a neck procedure due to a stinger he suffered in last year’s preseason.

By Luke Hubbard
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Just a day after it was announced that Chase Young was signing a one-year, $13 million dollar fully guaranteed deal with the New Orleans Saints, Adam Schefter reported that Young will undergo a neck procedure that is expected to sideline him into training camp.

According to Schefter’s report, the teams who met with Young were aware of the neck issue, and the Saints were seemingly okay with it as they signed him to a fully guaranteed contract.

The expectation is that he’ll be ready for the season, but missing valuable time in training camp with his new teammates and coaches is a big concern.

Young has raved about working with Cam Jordan and Dennis Allen since his signing yesterday, but it looks like he’ll have to wait a little longer than expected before he can get on the field in the black and gold.

