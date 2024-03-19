Saints DE Chase Young to have neck procedure, expected to be sidelined into training camp

Just a day after it was announced that Chase Young was signing a one-year, $13 million dollar fully guaranteed deal with the New Orleans Saints, Adam Schefter reported that Young will undergo a neck procedure that is expected to sideline him into training camp.

New Saints DE Chase Young, who signed his one-year, $13 million deal with New Orleans today, is undergoing a neck procedure that is expected to sideline him into training camp, per sources. The expectation is that he will return in time for the season. Teams were aware of his… pic.twitter.com/I2saUzLFhp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024

According to Schefter’s report, the teams who met with Young were aware of the neck issue, and the Saints were seemingly okay with it as they signed him to a fully guaranteed contract.

The expectation is that he’ll be ready for the season, but missing valuable time in training camp with his new teammates and coaches is a big concern.

Young has raved about working with Cam Jordan and Dennis Allen since his signing yesterday, but it looks like he’ll have to wait a little longer than expected before he can get on the field in the black and gold.