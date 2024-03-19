Saints re-sign safety Ugo Amadi

After a strong season in the secondary, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to re-sign safety Ugo Amadi to a one-year deal.

Amadi, the former fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, didn’t stuff the stat sheet in 2023 but made an impact in the secondary, appearing in all 17 games and finishing with 11 tackles, two passes defended, and two special teams stops.

The University of Oregon product will look to continue bolstering the young Saints secondary in 2024 along with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Jordan Howden, Alontae Taylor, and more. That group is led by long-time veteran and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu.

Amadi has also played for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs and has 123 career tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, and 21 coverage stops in his young career.