Saints safety Jordan Howden teams up with Rebuilding Together New Orleans

Together they helped make home repairs for a local community member.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints (@Saints) / X (twitter.com)

New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden teamed up with Rebuilding Together in New Orleans to help make home repairs for a local community member, including installing a remote-controlled generator which was donated by DuroMax.

Rebuilding Together was established in 1988 with mission of “repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives.” Through their work, they are also positioned to address the long-term recovery of communities struck by natural disasters, committing to neighbors in need and help them rebuild in the months and years following a disaster.

Howden is entering his 2nd year with the Saints after being drafted by New Orleans in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

