Fleur-de-Links, March 20: Chase Young to miss time

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young to have neck procedure-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints’ newest signing will now miss most of training camp with a neck issue that bothered him throughout the 2023 season.

Saints sign Oli Udoh-Saints News Network

The 27-year-old has contributed for the Minnesota Vikings in spurts but missed most of 2023 with an injury.

How does Young improve the pass rush?-CSC

Does the former second-overall pick instantly upgrade the defensive end positon for the Black and Gold? We take a look at the group and discuss where he is an improvement.

