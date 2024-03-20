Fleur-de-Links, March 20: Chase Young to miss time

Chase Young to have neck procedure-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints’ newest signing will now miss most of training camp with a neck issue that bothered him throughout the 2023 season.
Saints sign Oli Udoh-Saints News Network
The 27-year-old has contributed for the Minnesota Vikings in spurts but missed most of 2023 with an injury.
How does Young improve the pass rush?-CSC
Does the former second-overall pick instantly upgrade the defensive end positon for the Black and Gold? We take a look at the group and discuss where he is an improvement.
The #Saints add to their offensive line with this signing!https://t.co/uowdfq77fE— ESPN-Southwest Louisiana (@ESPN_SWLA) March 19, 2024
Happy Birthday to Saints Legend, Steve Gleason #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/7GxT9qmYta— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 19, 2024
Saints agree to terms with Ugo Amadi #Saints | @UAmadi7_ pic.twitter.com/StiumNbbsC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 19, 2024
