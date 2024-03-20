Saints pick OT Olu Fashanu in Mel Kiper’s Rd 1 mock draft 3.0

It is a must that draft season includes Mel Kiper and his mock drafts. Kiper released his third mock draft of the offseason and this time, he had the New Orleans Saints selecting tackle Olu Fashanu. The offensive tackle from Penn State is a fantastic prospect and has started to drop to the Saints in many mock drafts. It is always good to take note of prospects who consistently get mocked to go to the Saints throughout the offseason. Sometimes, a pattern could hint at what will happen, just like last year with Bryan Bresee. In my first mock draft that I put out, I also had Olu Fashanu dropping to the Saints at 14.

Fashanu is a dominant tackle and one of the best prospects in the draft. He can dominate in both the run and pass game while also showing exemplary athleticism. He started as a freshman and has not looked back. He did not allow a sack or a quarterback hurry in his first two seasons. Although Fashanu struggled against some matchups in his last season at Penn State, he still showed his talent and skills.

The Saints need offensive line help, and now, with the signing of Chase Young, this is by far the most significant need. Yes, the Saints can go with the best available player, but the position of need should be prioritized. Fashanu makes the most sense for the Saints at 14. If he is available, the Saints should rush to the podium with their decision. Fashanu has only played left tackle in his career, and this pick would create an instant position battle.