Jameis Winston says goodbye and thank you to New Orleans

QB Jameis Winston’s joyful personality and positivity left an impression on fans and the city of New Orleans since day one after signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

3 years later, he will leave the city and head up north to join the Cleveland Browns but not before posting a heartfelt letter of love on his Instagram stories and video on his Twitter/X account.

Jameis Winston @Jaboowins says thank you and goodbye to New Orleans via his Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/NHxQtNdIDX — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) March 20, 2024

It was announced last week that Winston would be signing a one-year deal with the Browns. Today, that became official when he signed his contract worth $4 million with $4.7 million in incentives.

Thank you, Jameis for everything. We wish you the best of luck and success in the future.