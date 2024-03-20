Saints re-sign safety Johnathan Abram to a one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have re-signed safety Johnathan Abram to a one-year deal.

Abram was a first-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. After spending 4 seasons with the Raiders, he played for the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks in 2022, before signing with the Saints in March 2023.

During the 2023 season, Abram played in nine games with three starts for the Saints, recording 24 tackles (14 solo), one interception, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

In the Week 18 win over Atlanta Falcons, Abram started for the second consecutive week, recording a season-high nine tackles (four solo).