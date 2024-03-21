CSC Poll Results: Which new Saint will have the biggest impact this season?

In this week's CSC poll question, we asked which new free agent will have the biggest impact on the 2024 New Orleans Saints.

After 381 votes, defensive end Chase Young earned over 56% of the votes. Young was definitely the highest profile signing the Saints pulled off this offseason, as the former #2 overall pick comes to town with a lot of hype and skill. Young was dominant his rookie year, then struggled with injuries in 2021 and 2022 before playing 16 games in 2023 and registering 7.5 sacks. It was announced the day after his signing that Young will undergo treatment for a neck issue that will keep him sidelined until training camp. The Saints did know about this before signing him so they must have felt it would not be an issue leading up to the season. Young is still only 24, so if he is able to stay healthy. he has the skill to be the anchor on the Saints defensive line for the next decade.

Linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. came in second with 39.6% of the vote. The two-time Super Bowl champion comes in to finally give the Saints a trio of quality coverage linebackers, and potentially one of the better compliments Demario Davis has had in New Orleans. Receivers Stanley Morgan and Cedrick Wilson earned just a combined 3.7% of the vote, as both are expected to play mainly on special teams this year. Wilson did have a 600 -yard 6 TD season just two years ago in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys, so if his name is called upon this season, he should be able to produce just fine.

