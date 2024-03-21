Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Saints keep a familiar face

The former first-round pick had a strong year in 2023 for the New Orleans Saints and the Mississippi native stays with his hometown team.

After his arrest last year in New Orleans the former receiver is trying to avoid trial.

Could the Black and Gold be looking to go defense in the first round of the NFL Draft? Luke Hubbard seems to think so.

Cedrick Wilson was drawn to the Saints by the system that will be implemented in 2024 under their new offensive coordinator.