Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Saints keep a familiar face

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: DEC 31 Saints at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saints re-sign Johnathan Abram-Canal St Chronicles

The former first-round pick had a strong year in 2023 for the New Orleans Saints and the Mississippi native stays with his hometown team.

Michael Thomas enters a diversion in arrest case-Yahoo Sports

After his arrest last year in New Orleans the former receiver is trying to avoid trial.

Mock Draft-CSC

Could the Black and Gold be looking to go defense in the first round of the NFL Draft? Luke Hubbard seems to think so.

Klint Kubiak’s offense appealing to free agents-NOLA.com

Cedrick Wilson was drawn to the Saints by the system that will be implemented in 2024 under their new offensive coordinator.

