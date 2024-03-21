Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Saints keep a familiar face

Saints re-sign Johnathan Abram-Canal St Chronicles
The former first-round pick had a strong year in 2023 for the New Orleans Saints and the Mississippi native stays with his hometown team.
Michael Thomas enters a diversion in arrest case-Yahoo Sports
After his arrest last year in New Orleans the former receiver is trying to avoid trial.
Mock Draft-CSC
Could the Black and Gold be looking to go defense in the first round of the NFL Draft? Luke Hubbard seems to think so.
Klint Kubiak’s offense appealing to free agents-NOLA.com
Cedrick Wilson was drawn to the Saints by the system that will be implemented in 2024 under their new offensive coordinator.
Happy Birthday to Saints Legend, Rickey Jackson #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/m7K4UovzjC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 20, 2024
The #Saints bring back a familiar face!https://t.co/IeTmqq9j6d— ESPN-Southwest Louisiana (@ESPN_SWLA) March 20, 2024
