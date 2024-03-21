WR Rashid Shaheed joins Play Football Experience at Green Park Elementary

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited Green Park Elementary School in Metairie to host a Play Football Experience.

.@RashidShaheed at Green Park Elementary for @Verizon Hispanic Heritage Month Play Football Experience! #playfootball pic.twitter.com/BYjTwogbSH — New Orleans Saints Community (@SaintsinComm) March 20, 2024

Through camps, activities, NFL flag and tackle leagues, the Play Football initiative provides a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages and skill levels, equipping young people with key life skills that are building blocks to success on and off the field.

To learn more about Play Football, visit NFL Play Football | Youth Football Information and Local Leagues