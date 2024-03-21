 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WR Rashid Shaheed joins Play Football Experience at Green Park Elementary

The NFL’s Play Football programs provide a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages and skill levels.

By Tina Howell
Jean Marie Jenkins/ New Orleans Saints

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited Green Park Elementary School in Metairie to host a Play Football Experience.

Through camps, activities, NFL flag and tackle leagues, the Play Football initiative provides a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages and skill levels, equipping young people with key life skills that are building blocks to success on and off the field.

