An update on Saints DE Chase Young’s contract

Here’s a breakdown of his one-year contract.

By mollybauer23
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints and defensive end Chase Young agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with $5.01 million guaranteed and a cap hit of $3.5 million. The signing caused a surge of excitement amongst the fanbase, but it started to fizzle out once news of his upcoming neck surgery was released. The neck injury has reportedly been a known issue ever since he suffered a stinger this past preseason. However, the specific details of his contract once again make this a good signing.

Chase Young’s contract includes $7.99 million in per-game roster bonuses, per Johnathan Jones of CBS.

His per-game roster bonus becomes around $438,889 a game. The per-game roster bonus is conditional, meaning that the Saints only have to pay him that money if he’s on the active roster. Be that as it may, I expect that both sides would like to see him receive all of the $13 million listed on his contract because if they do, that means he’s healthy and hopefully producing.

