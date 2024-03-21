ESPN Senior Writer selects New Orleans as best fit for Odell Beckham Jr.

On Thursday, ESPN Senior Writer Bill Barnwell was on Sportscenter to discuss the best-fitting locations for the remaining NFL Free Agents. In this segment, he stated that the New Orleans Saints would be the best fit for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Odell Beckham, to me, belongs on the New Orleans Saints. A guy born in New Orleans, went to LSU, all of that is just an exciting fit.”

Beckham Jr. is a free agent after one season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. In 2021, he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Barnwell also noted that the Saints’ receiver room could support Beckham “in a limited role.” He admits that Beckham is not the same receiver he once was for the New York Giants, but still has value as a receiver that can earn “tough yards.”

“On the roster, the Saints move on from Michael Thomas, have Chris Olave after number one, and have a number three in Rashid Shaheed. You need someone who can get those tough yards over the middle. To me, Odell Beckham, in a part-time role, can be that guy for his hometown team.”

Last season, Beckham had 35 receptions, 565 receptions, and three touchdowns during his 14 games with the Ravens. He was a free agent throughout 2022 and nursing a torn ACL that he suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win.

Beckham was reportedly visiting with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. There have not been any reported discussions between Beckham and any other teams.