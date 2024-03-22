Bauer’s 2024 Saints Mock Draft 2.0

A lot has happened since my last mock draft was posted due to the start of free agency, so this caused me to start another mock draft because I was longer satisfied with the previous one.

The New Orleans Saints currently have nine picks in the 2024 NFL draft. This is what they are:

Round 1, pick 14

Round 2, pick 45 (via DEN)

Round 5, pick 149

Round 5, pick 167*

Round 5, pick 169*

Round 5, pick 174*

Round 6, pick 189

Round 6, pick 198 (via PHI)

Round 7, Pick 239 (via DEN)

* - indicates a compensatory pick

Round 1, pick 14: JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama

JC Latham - nicknamed “Trench King” - is an absolute dawg. In his three years at the University of Alabama, he would only allow two(!) sacks, three quarterback hits, and 22 quarterback hurries. At Alabama, Latham had predominantly played at right tackle, playing a whopping 1,753 snaps at that position. His freshman year he would start as the Crimson Tide’s right guard, but towards the end of that 2021 season, he made the switch over to tackle.

The Saints’ current right tackle is All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk. He has done very well in that position, even earning himself a contract extension in 2021, but the cartilage defect in his knee has brought his NFL future into question. If the Saints draft Latham, he could be a valuable asset for their future.

Round 2, pick 45: Adisa Isaac, Defensive End, Penn St.

With recently signed edge-rusher Chase Young revealing that he will be undergoing neck surgery in the offseason. Even though he’s expected to be ready for some of training camp and the regular season, I have the Saints taking Adisa Isaac with pick number 45. Chase Young has had too many ups and downs in his career for me to expect him at full capacity. My thinking is that the drafting of a young edge rusher might motivate him to get out on the field as soon as he can and perform at his absolute highest level.

Adisa Isaac spent five seasons at Penn St., although he would miss the 2021 season due to an Achilles injury. Since then, throughout the past two seasons, Isaac has played at an elite level, earning a third-team all-big 10 and a first-team all-big 10 nomination. He would play 905 defensive snaps in 26 games and notch 65 total tackles, 13 sacks, and 44 quarterback hurries.

Round 3, pick 95, Theo Johnson, Tight End, Penn St.

Saints trade up to round three

I’m projecting the Saints to trade picks 149, 174, and a 2025 third rounder to the Kansas City Chiefs for pick 95. Their tight end room was underwhelming last season, and wide receiver Michael Thomas was released, so drafting Theo Johnson is killing two birds with one stone.

His stock has risen slightly, causing me to change my projected draft-day trade from my last mock. He’s projected to go late in the third round or early in the fourth now, so drafting him at 95 is good value. Johnson’s frame is massive, with him standing at 6’6” and weighing 259lbs.

In 2023 Johnson was given Penn State’s Iron Lion Award, which goes to the player who demonstrates the cornerstones of the football program’s strength and conditioning which are intensity and consistency.

Round 5, pick 167, Luke McCaffrey, Wide Receiver, Rice

The New Orleans Saints have big ties to the McCaffrey family. Current offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak coached his brother Christain McCaffrey last season, and his father Ed McCaffrey played under Gary Kubiak while he was in Denver. I think all of that, on top of the need for a third wide receiver, is why the Saints will pull the trigger here.

Luke McCaffrey transferred to Rice from Nebraska in 2021. However, he would compete for the starting quarterback position. It was during spring practices in 2022 that he would make the switch over to wide receiver. Pretty quickly it became apparent that McCaffrey was a natural at the position, becoming one of the top wide receivers at Rice. In his two years as a wide receiver, he would play in 24 games and notch 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns. Additionally, McCaffrey would have 27 carries for 265 yards and one touchdown.

Round 5, pick 169, Brandon Coleman, Offensive Tackle, TCU

Brandon Coleman first stood out to me when I was watching the Senior Bowl. One particular block he made caused me to jump up and say, “The Saints need to get his guy!”. Coleman has a ton of experience on the left side of the offensive line, playing 98% of his whopping 2,206 snaps on the left side. The remaining 2% of was at right tackle, and 31% were at left guard, and 67% at left tackle. In that span, he allowed just three sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 37 quarterback hurries. In 2023, he would be a second-team all-big 12 honoree.

The Saint’s offensive line could use some fresh faces, which is why I have them double-dipping at this position. Coleman - who stands at 6’4’’ and weighs 314lb - is very athletic, He was able to prove that at the scouting combine by having a 34’’ vertical jump, a broad jump of 9’6’’, and running a 4.99 40-yard dash.

Round 6, pick 189, Jordan Jefferson, Defensive Tackle, LSU

The Saints need to build some depth in the defensive line this offseason, which is why I have them taking a second defensive lineman. Jordan Jefferson could be a valuable depth piece for New Orleans and even has some potential to become a starter, according to his prospect grade on nfl.com.

Jefferson would transfer to LSU in 2023 after spending four years with West Virginia. In his college career, he has played in 53 games with 90 total tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble.

Round 6, pick 198, Evan Williams, Defensive Back, Oregon

The Saints need a strong slot corner. Alontae Taylor had his struggles and recently resigned Ugo Amadi isn’t the best replacement because he wasn’t able to take the job away from Taylor last season. When watching Evan Williams’s film, his ability in the slot and as a nickelback really stands out.

Williams would transfer to The University of Oregon in 2023, after spending four years at Fresno St. In his five seasons of collegiate football, he gathered 305 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

Round 7, pick 239, Tory Taylor, Punter, Iowa

Punting woes for the Saints were evident this past season. On sportswriter’s Rick Gosselin 2023 season rankings, the Saints were best in punt coverage - an average of 5.6 returned per punt - but had the smallest average punting yards at 43. I think that current punter Lou Hedley’s seat should be hot when training camp rolls around, and the addition of Tory Taylor would set it on fire.

Tory Taylor would play 43 games across five seasons as an Iowa Hawkeye. The Australian-born punter would break some records during this time, one of them has been around for the past 85 years. He would set an NCAA record of 13,657 punting yards in a college career, and the NCAA single season punting yardage record with 4,479 yards.