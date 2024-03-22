What can the Saints still do to win the offseason?

At this point in free agency, all of the big fish have been reeled out of the pond.

A pond that the New Orleans Saints were never really fishing in...

So far, the team has made cost effective moves that put less strain on their salary cap going forward. Moves like signing Willie Gay and Chase Young feel like players that could potentially outplay their value and be key contributors for the team.

With the many holes still left on this roster, the Saints should continue to look to sign solid veteran free agents at a bargain price. Positions along the offensive line, at safety, receiver, defensive tackle and potentially edge rusher are still spots where the team needs to add some talent and depth between now and the draft.

Hitting this slow period in free agency, we’re going to headline some moves the Saints should make both in the draft and in free agency to make this offseason a win for the team.

Let’s start with the first move.

Re-sign OL Andrus Peat

Re-signing Andrus Peat would feel like the biggest move of the Saints offseason. With all of the uncertainty at offensive tackle and potentially at guard as well, Peat is THE key piece to keeping this offensive line upright. With his solid play at offensive tackle last year, it gives the team a strong option at that spot if they are unable to get anything from Trevor Penning or someone in the draft.

Sign OL Dalton Risner

This is one that makes a ton of sense for the team. Risner has a ton of starting experience at guard (started 73 of 77 games in his career) and has a ton of upside as a former high draft pick. Risner can come in right away and compete at left guard and if not provide great depth on the offensive line. Risner also played under Klint Kubiak in Denver which also makes a lot of sense for the team as well. Seems like he would be a great fit in New Orleans.

Sign WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd is exactly what the Saints need at receiver in my opinion. A reliable, #3 option, who’s physical enough to block in the run game and can work the middle of the field to perfection in the passing game. Boyd’s consistently been the third option in the Bengals offense which wouldn’t be new to him if he were to come to New Orleans. With 67 catches and over 600 yards last year, Boyd isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, even at age 29.

Draft OL Taliese Fuaga

I know the offensive line room looks a little crowded with this selection, but the team can’t afford to scramble for answers anymore. Drafting Fuaga (hopefully) gives you a sure thing at offensive tackle in year one. With Ramczyk potentially retiring soon, the team needs another tackle in the pipeline even if Trevor Penning ends up panning out. Having Fuaga would likely solidify the future at one of the tackle spots.

Draft S Tyler Nubin

Nubin’s numbers at the combine weren’t wowing to anyone but if you turn on the film of this kid, he’ll do exactly that. Nubin’s ability to read, diagnose and literally leap into PBUs and interceptions, gives me Marcus Williams vibes all over again. The Saints are in dire need of youth at the safety position outside of Jordan Howden. Taking Nubin in Round 2 of the NFL Draft would provide that influx of youth while starting day one in this defense.