Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Could OBJ return to New Orleans?

Saints named best fit for OBJ-Canal St Chronicles
The former LSU Tigers star could join a list of players that have returned to play for their hometown New Orleans Saints.
Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft 3.0-NFL.com
NFL Network’s top draft analyst has the Black and Gold upgrading their offensive line in next month’s draft.
Chase Young’s contract-CSC
The more that details emerge about the new edge rusher’s contract, the better and better it looks in terms of protections in case the former Rookie of the Year can’t stay on the field.
Interesting note on #Saints DE Chase Young’s contract. Not out of the ordinary, but an important detail.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 21, 2024
16 of his 17 per-game roster bonuses are “likely to be earned” meaning they charge to 2024’s cap.
However, they’re being treated as a signing bonus, prorated over 5 years.
Derek Carr is not as bad as some #Saints fans think. Drew Brees spoiled fans with Elite quarterback play and great decision making. He did more with less. Carr needs more around him to look the part. Fixing the OL and getting more innovative with the playcalling could help.— TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) March 21, 2024
Loading comments...