Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Could OBJ return to New Orleans?

The former LSU Tigers star could join a list of players that have returned to play for their hometown New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network’s top draft analyst has the Black and Gold upgrading their offensive line in next month’s draft.

The more that details emerge about the new edge rusher’s contract, the better and better it looks in terms of protections in case the former Rookie of the Year can’t stay on the field.

Interesting note on #Saints DE Chase Young’s contract. Not out of the ordinary, but an important detail.



16 of his 17 per-game roster bonuses are “likely to be earned” meaning they charge to 2024’s cap.



However, they’re being treated as a signing bonus, prorated over 5 years. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 21, 2024