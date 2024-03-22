 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Could OBJ return to New Orleans?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints named best fit for OBJ-Canal St Chronicles

The former LSU Tigers star could join a list of players that have returned to play for their hometown New Orleans Saints.

Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft 3.0-NFL.com

NFL Network’s top draft analyst has the Black and Gold upgrading their offensive line in next month’s draft.

Chase Young’s contract-CSC

The more that details emerge about the new edge rusher’s contract, the better and better it looks in terms of protections in case the former Rookie of the Year can’t stay on the field.

